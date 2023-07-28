PancakeSwap, a decentralized trading protocol, announced the reduction of CAKE pool release from 2 CAKEs to 1.5 CAKEs per block, in line with the previously approved "CAKE Token Economics 2.5" community vote.

On July 28, 2023, PancakeSwap declared the adjustment of the CAKE pool release rate in accordance with the "CAKE Token Economics V2.5" voting proposal. The release amount has been reduced from 2 CAKEs per block to 1.5 CAKEs per block, following a community vote where 57.77% of participants favored "actively reducing" the CAKE release.

Previously, Foresight News reported that the PancakeSwap community voted through the proposal, outlining a plan to increase the CAKE Syrup Pool release rate from 6.65 CAKEs per block to 3 CAKEs per block. The release rate will subsequently decrease by 0.5 CAKE per block every month for five months, ultimately reaching a reduced release amount of 0.35 CAKE per block (around 2% APR) in the sixth month.

This community-driven decision emphasizes PancakeSwap's commitment to transparent governance and engagement with users. The change in the rate of CAKE issuance is likely to have an impact on the CAKE token's value, as reduced supply generally leads to increased scarcity, potentially affecting its market price.



