Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of Grayscale Investments, has raised concerns with the SEC about the recent arrangement made by BlackRock and Fidelity with Coinbase for a Shared Service Agreement (SSA) aimed at launching a spot Bitcoin ETF. According to DCG, this arrangement is not sufficient to warrant approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, as such a product could charge lower fees and significantly reduce Grayscale's Bitcoin trust market share.

The launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF has been a long-awaited event in the digital currency space, but the SEC has so far refrained from greenlighting these proposals, citing concerns over market manipulation and investor protection.

While industry players have been seeking ways to address the SEC's concerns and ensure investor safety, Grayscale's largest product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, has maintained its prominence with higher fees. A spot Bitcoin ETF would compete directly with Grayscale’s product offering, potentially eroding its market share if approved.

As market participants continue to explore pathways for regulatory approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, the SEC will be closely examining industry developments and reassessing the potential impact on existing products like Grayscale's Bitcoin trust.

