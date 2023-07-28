Cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Genesis have reached an agreement in principle to resolve outstanding claims between the parties, with the settlement subject to documentation.

The proposed settlement demonstrates a collaborative approach by the exchanges to resolve disputes and ensure a healthy competitive environment in the cryptocurrency market. This move is particularly important as the crypto industry continues to grow, with its players acting responsibly in addressing conflicts and building trust among users and investors.

Upon finalizing the documentation, the agreement between FTX and Genesis is expected to promote positive competition and cooperation in the crypto space, ultimately benefiting the whole ecosystem.