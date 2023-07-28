According to Bitcoin News, Worldcoin reports that there is a new person scanning their iris to receive a unique World ID every 7.6 seconds, signaling growing interest and adoption.

Worldcoin, a project designed to disburse digital currency through user identification by iris scanning, has reported that individuals are adopting their platform at an increasing rate. According to their recent announcement, a new person is scanning their iris to obtain a unique World ID every 7.6 seconds, indicating growing enthusiasm and adoption of the technology.

Worldcoin aims to create a more inclusive global financial system by utilizing a unique user identification process. By scanning an individual's iris, the system creates a one-of-a-kind World ID while protecting user privacy. Through this process, the project expects to reach people who have been traditionally underserved by financial institutions, offering them access to digital currencies and broader economic opportunities.

The increasing rate of iris scans for World IDs showcases not only the growing interest in Worldcoin's technology but also the potential impact of this innovative approach in bringing digital currency to those without traditional banking access, thus promoting financial inclusion on a global scale.

