According to Bitcoin News, Grayscale Chief Legal Officer has submitted a letter to the SEC, advocating for the simultaneous approval of all Bitcoin ETFs to benefit Bitcoin, the market, and investors.

In a recent letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale's Chief Legal Officer has requested that the regulatory authority approve all Bitcoin ETFs simultaneously. According to the letter, such a move would benefit the overall growth of the cryptocurrency market, ensuring fairness and promoting increased investor interest in Bitcoin.

Several Bitcoin ETF proposals await the SEC's approval, with many market analysts believing that the launch of a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. could serve as a catalyst for increased crypto adoption and investment. While the SEC has shown caution, citing concerns related to market manipulation and investor protection, the industry continues to push for regulatory approval.

Grayscale's call for simultaneous approval emphasizes the legitimacy of these products and aims to create a fair ecosystem that fosters competition while ensuring all investors have access to the investment benefits of a Bitcoin ETF. Should the SEC respond positively to this appeal, it would mark a significant milestone in the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

