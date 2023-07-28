Wellfield Technologies, a DeFi company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Canadian digital asset custodian Brane Trust, including the assumption of debt and convertible bonds.

As reported by Foresight News, DeFi company Wellfield Technologies has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Brane Trust, a Canadian digital asset custody company. The acquisition deal includes $8.4 million worth of convertible bonds, a cash payment of $150,000, and the assumption and payment of Brane Trust's roughly $90,000 outstanding debt.

The acquisition of Brane Trust will allow Wellfield Technologies to expand its DeFi operations and services, while providing additional support and infrastructure for securing digital assets. Combining the expertise and technologies of both companies will strengthen their positions in the growing DeFi and digital asset market, offering clients enhanced security and a wide range of financial solutions.