As reported by Foresight News, Bitget exchange has launched its Bot zone and is hosting a special event with a total prize pool of $30,000. Participants can compete for a share of the prize pool through various activities such as deposits, transactions, and invitations. The event will take place from 21:00 on July 28 to 21:00 on August 4 (UTC+8).

Previously, Bitget's research institute analyzed on-chain data to gauge the popularity of Bot-related tokens and subsequently introduced multiple popular tokens, including UNIBOT, WAGIEBOT, BRIDGE, OMINIA, and ESPR. The new Bot zone and special event showcase Bitget's commitment to promoting and expanding its offerings in the rapidly evolving crypto market.

