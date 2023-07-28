The U.S. Senate has approved the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes provisions addressing cryptocurrency mixers, anonymity-enhancing cryptocurrencies, and related institutions.



On July 27th, the U.S. Senate passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), valued at $886 billion. The bill, which determines how the Department of Defense allocates its budget, encompasses provisions targeting cryptocurrency mixers, anonymity-focused cryptocurrencies, and institutions involved in the sector.

Senators Cynthia Lummis, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Roger Marshall proposed a crypto-related amendment to the NDAA, drawing on terms from the Digital Assets Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2022 and the Responsible Financial Innovation Act. These acts intend to establish safeguards to prevent incidents like the FTX controversy from occurring in the crypto industry.

The amendments mandate the development of vetting standards for the cryptocurrency sector to assess risks and ensure compliance with applicable sanctions and anti-money laundering laws. Additionally, the Treasury Department is required to conduct a study targeting anonymous crypto transactions, including the use of mixers like Tornado Cash.

In line with these changes, the NDAA amendment mandates federal regulators to devise new anti-money laundering guidelines. Crypto ATM operators will now need to collect user identifiable information and report their operational locations to the government.



