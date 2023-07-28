According to data nerd twitter account, a Bitcoin smart whale with an impressive trading record deposited 850 BTC ($25 million) into Binance at an entry price of $29.5K, having purchased Bitcoin at $24.9K, securing an estimated profit of $6 million.



An adept Bitcoin (BTC) trader, referred to as a "smart whale," deposited a substantial sum of 850 BTC ($25 million) into the Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform today. The trader's entry at a price of $29.5K showcases their impeccable timing and skill in the market, as they had initially acquired the Bitcoin at a low price of $24.9K on June 14th.

This strategic move by the smart whale yields an impressive estimated profit of $6 million. The whale's success highlights the potential for experienced traders to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market and generate substantial returns when buying and selling with precision.