The Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) reports that Hong Kong has favorable conditions to play a leading role in global Web 3.0 advancements, citing its international financial center status and regulatory framework.



Foresight News reveals that the Hong Kong FSDC's 2022/23 annual report highlights Hong Kong's favorable conditions to lead global Web 3.0 development. The report emphasizes Hong Kong's status as an international financial center, its wealth of local professionals, and a regulatory framework that appeals to international investors.

Web 3.0 offers numerous job opportunities for young professionals, and the Hong Kong government is facilitating cooperation between banks and intermediaries with licensed exchanges to provide virtual asset trading services. Tokenization is poised to play a vital role in Hong Kong's transition to a digital-first economy, incorporating traditional assets such as bonds, stocks, and real estate.

Hong Kong's intent to position itself as a global leader in virtual assets and complementary technologies like blockchain and Web 3.0 is evident. The government is collaborating with local financial regulators to establish a sustainable and responsible environment for virtual asset industry growth, implementing safeguards in compliance with international standards to mitigate inherent and potential risks.

