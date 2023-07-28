Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov has approved the construction of a $20 million cryptocurrency mining facility at the Kambar-Ata-2 hydroelectric power plant.

According to Foresight News, which cites Cointelegraph as well as Kyrgyzstan's national news agency Kabar, the Kyrgyz government plans to invest $20 million in building a cryptocurrency mining facility at the Kambar-Ata-2 hydroelectric power plant. This decision comes as a result of President Sadyr Japarov's recent endorsement of the project.

The facility's construction at a hydroelectric power plant demonstrates the Kyrgyz government's pursuit of sustainable and eco-friendly practices in the cryptocurrency mining sector. Utilizing renewable energy resources for mining operations is gaining momentum as countries seek to reduce the environmental impact associated with cryptocurrency mining and promote sustainable growth. The Kyrgyzstan project could serve as a model for other nations, fostering a more environmentally conscious approach to cryptocurrency mining.

