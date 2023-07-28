The French privacy watchdog has initiated an investigation into Worldcoin's biometric data collection and storage practices, citing potential legal issues.



Foresight News, quoting Golden Ten, reports that the French privacy regulator has launched an investigation into Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency platform. The focus of the investigation is the legality of Worldcoin's biometric data collection and storage methods, which the regulator has deemed "problematic."

This inquiry reflects growing concerns about data privacy and security in the rapidly expanding world of cryptocurrencies. The investigation will likely explore whether Worldcoin's practices comply with current privacy regulations and potentially lead to changes in the way the platform collects and stores user data. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for other cryptocurrency companies that employ similar biometric data collection practices.



