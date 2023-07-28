The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,084 and $29,567 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,150, down by -1.24%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ACM, WAN, and STMX, up by 38%, 13%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: