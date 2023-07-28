The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,084 and $29,567 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,150, down by -1.24%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ACM, WAN, and STMX, up by 38%, 13%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Palm Network Announces Plans to Migrate to PoS Mechanism and Polygon by 2024
House Financial Services Committee Approves FIT Act and Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, Moves to Potential House Floor Vote
Hacker Steals Over $3,000 in Bitcoin from Redditor's Paper Wallet Generated by "Walletgenerator" Online Service
EraLend Abandons "Reconciliation" with Hackers, Offers 10% Recovery Reward for Helpful Information
DOJ Drops Campaign Finance Charges Against FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Blockrover Wallets Involved in Exit Scam; Sells Deployer-Sourced Tokens for 112 ETH
Apple Users Beware: "Realst" Malware Targets macOS Users Through Fake Blockchain Games; Steals Passwords and Drains Crypto Wallets
CoinsPaid Resumes Operations After $37.3 Million Hacker Attack by Lazarus Group; Collaboration with Crypto Community Ensues
Crypto Market Poised for Multi-Trillion Dollar Surge as Wall Street Embraces Blockchain Technology
PancakeSwap Expands to zkSync Era Network, Now Available on Five Blockchains
EraLend Provides Update on Security Incident Investigation through Official Twitter Account
UK to Consider Blockchain Technology for Digitizing Trade Documents
Trader Redeems $12.3M of Rocketpool's Staked Ether in Largest Daily Burn
SAMA and HKMA Strengthen Financial Collaboration with Memorandum of Understanding
Industrial Bank Launches First CBDC-Powered Commodity Spot Clearing Service
Market movers:
ETH: $1863.81 (-1.04%)
XRP: $0.7097 (-1.02%)
BNB: $241.4 (-0.33%)
ADA: $0.3092 (-1.25%)
DOGE: $0.07631 (-3.62%)
SOL: $24.58 (-3.38%)
TRX: $0.08348 (+0.76%)
LTC: $91.17 (-0.48%)
MATIC: $0.7073 (-3.76%)
DOT: $5.209 (-1.88%)
Top gainers on Binance: