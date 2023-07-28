The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,084 and $29,567 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,150, down by -1.24%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ACM, WAN, and STMX, up by 38%, 13%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1863.81 (-1.04%)

  • XRP: $0.7097 (-1.02%)

  • BNB: $241.4 (-0.33%)

  • ADA: $0.3092 (-1.25%)

  • DOGE: $0.07631 (-3.62%)

  • SOL: $24.58 (-3.38%)

  • TRX: $0.08348 (+0.76%)

  • LTC: $91.17 (-0.48%)

  • MATIC: $0.7073 (-3.76%)

  • DOT: $5.209 (-1.88%)

Top gainers on Binance: