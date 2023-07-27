Crypto company Suku's payment application enables users to send digital currencies and NFTs on social media platforms, beginning with Twitter.

While Twitter's recent rebranding to "X" is part of Elon Musk's strategy to transform the social media platform into a payments application, crypto company Suku is already ahead of the curve. Suku's crypto payments application allows users to send digital currencies and NFTs directly to each other on social media platforms, starting with Twitter integration.

Over a 48-hour NFT minting period, more than 50,000 NFTs were minted by users downloading the Suku Wallet Chrome extension or accessing the wallet's website using their Twitter handle. Suku aims to broaden its reach to other social media platforms, working towards a decentralized payments system that seamlessly connects all platforms. As a result, Suku's payment application could become a substantial contender in the race to seamlessly integrate crypto transactions into social media ecosystems.

