Binance US will conduct wallet maintenance for the BSC (BNB Smart Chain) Network, leading to temporary suspension of deposits and withdrawals.

Binance US has announced that it will support wallet maintenance for the BSC (BNB Smart Chain) Network at 1:00 a.m. PDT / 4:00 a.m. EDT on July 31st. Deposits and withdrawals will be temporarily suspended during the maintenance, with an estimated downtime of 1 hour.

However, the scheduled maintenance will not impact trading on the platform. Users can still execute trades during this time, with services expected to resume as soon as the maintenance is completed. Binance US is committed to providing a secure and efficient trading environment and will continue to update its users on the progress of the maintenance.