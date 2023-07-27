DeFi lending protocol MakerDAO aims to increase demand for its $4.6 billion DAI stablecoin by implementing the Enhanced DAI Savings Rate (EDSR), offering interest rates as high as 8%.

MakerDAO, a prominent DeFi lending protocol, has voted to introduce the Enhanced DAI Savings Rate (EDSR), in an effort to boost demand for its $4.6 billion DAI stablecoin. By offering an EDSR, the interest rate for DAI holders could be increased to as high as 8%.

Over the past year, MakerDAO has seen a 33% decline in circulation of its dollar-pegged stablecoin, mirroring a decrease observed in the broader stablecoin market. The protocol seeks to generate sustainable growth in new demand and capital inflows by providing a more equitable value proposition to DAI holders through the EDSR. This strategy aims to rekindle interest in the stablecoin and usher in a period of growth for MakerDAO’s lending ecosystem.