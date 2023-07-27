Altcoin Chainlink (LINK) experiences a steady rise, driven by whale accumulation and the launch of the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

Chainlink (LINK) has been performing well in the crypto market, boasting a weekly gain of around 6% while Bitcoin's growth remains stagnant. The increase in Chainlink's price is attributed to substantial whale accumulation and a recent breach of resistance at $7.7, with a new resistance level set at $9. On-chain data from Santiment reveals that Chainlink had an impressive transaction volume of $344 million on July 26, compared to $211 million the previous day.

Furthermore, the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has been launched on several mainnets with the goal of connecting all blockchains into a single cohesive network. This development aims to provide a significant upgrade for both crypto and web3, potentially fostering continued growth and adoption of Chainlink in the crypto market.

