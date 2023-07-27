Brendan Malone's new policy paper asserts that stablecoins pose fewer risks than bank deposits and money market funds, while emphasizing the need for proper regulation.

Brendan Malone, on behalf of Paradigm, has authored a policy paper arguing that stablecoins carry lower risks than bank deposits and money market funds. The paper points out that current legislative proposals in the US could potentially integrate crypto payment instruments into existing banking and securities frameworks.

Malone contends that stablecoins pegged to a fiat currency present fewer risks compared to banks, primarily because their reserve assets are typically backed by short-dated Treasuries and kept separate from the issuer's assets. The paper also cautions against regulating stablecoins without taking their unique characteristics into account, suggesting that doing so could result in stringent bank-like oversight, ultimately stifling competition.

The policy paper emphasizes a balanced approach to regulation, which acknowledges the distinctive qualities of stablecoins while minimizing potential risks in the financial ecosystem.

