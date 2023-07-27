Major PEPE token purchases by whales contribute to a 13% rally, a sharp rebound from the recent decline in the meme coin's value.

PEPE whales have demonstrated their interest in the meme coin, sparking a 13% rally in the past 24 hours. After a month of consolidation, the meme coin witnessed a sharp decline in value, similar to the downturn experienced by Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, the asset has since seen a significant surge, suggesting that it may have found its bottom.

Two whales made sizeable PEPE token purchases using Ethereum, with one investor realizing a profit of over 9%. The buying activity displayed by these whales has not only contributed to the rally but also brought increased attention to the meme coin, which may lead to further growth.



