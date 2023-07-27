A former NatWest customer claims their account was closed due to cryptocurrency trading activities, sparking concerns about possible government intervention in personal financial decisions.

A former NatWest customer in the UK alleges that their account was closed as a result of their involvement in cryptocurrency trading. The customer, who had to rely on a food bank over Christmas due to a lack of access to their funds, had their account previously blocked by the bank following a dispute related to a peer-to-peer crypto trade. However, the Financial Ombudsman Service ruled in the customer's favour.

NatWest maintains that it holds the right to delay or refuse acting on a customer's instructions due to legal and regulatory requirements. This incident has raised concerns about potential government intervention and the impact on individual financial freedom. Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, has become a Bitcoin supporter during the pandemic, viewing it as a means to preserve personal sovereignty and make financial decisions without state interference.

