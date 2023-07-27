Ripple Labs joins forces with Catalyze Research to expand XRPL adoption in the South Korean crypto market, with a focus on empowering local developers.

Ripple Labs has entered into a partnership with Catalyze Research to boost the XRP Ledger (XRPL) user base in South Korea. The collaboration aims to penetrate the country's crypto market and empower local developers. To achieve this, the partnership will sponsor XRPL development education tailored specifically for South Korean software engineers and engage the local developer community through workshops, meetups, and hackathons.

Both Ripple and Catalyze Research executives remain optimistic about the collaboration's success, which forms part of Ripple's ongoing efforts to promote innovation and development beyond liquidity provision. This partnership may lead to increased XRPL adoption and further growth of the crypto ecosystem in South Korea.



