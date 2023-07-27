The House Agriculture Committee passes a significant digital asset legislation, potentially paving the way for more comprehensive regulation of the US crypto markets.

The House Agriculture Committee has approved a bill targeted at regulating the US cryptocurrency markets, representing the most significant digital asset legislation to advance this far in Congress. The bill's provisions include granting increased power and funding to oversee crypto spot markets and creating a clear pathway for a digital asset to transition from being a security investment to a commodity.

The entire House of Representatives is expected to vote on the legislation soon, though skepticism has been voiced by both the Senate and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Congressman McHenry praised the Agriculture Committee's swift approval of its portion of the joint market bill with an expedited voice vote. Meanwhile, a recorded vote on the stablecoin bill is scheduled for later Thursday. This legislative progress signifies a growing recognition of the importance of clear and comprehensive regulation for the evolving cryptocurrency market.