Despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to stop forecasting a recession, financial experts caution that potential recession risks persist, and the impact on Bitcoin and the crypto market remains uncertain.

The Federal Reserve's announcement that it is no longer anticipating a recession has led to a cautious rally in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. However, financial experts warn that the threat of a recession should not be dismissed, citing the recent decrease in the annual average M2 growth and deflationary pressures in the economy as warning signals.

The impact of a potential recession on Bitcoin and the crypto market is uncertain, as opinions on how these assets might perform during an economic downturn vary. Some experts argue that Bitcoin could act as a safe haven asset in the event of a recession, while others contend that it could behave more like a risk asset, with its value fluctuating based on market volatility and investor sentiment.

As the global economy navigates ongoing challenges and uncertainties, the performance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the event of an economic downturn remains a key area of interest and debate for investors and market observers.



