Layer-2 blockchain, Optimism, surpasses rival Arbitrum in daily transactions for the first time in six months, largely due to the launch of Worldcoin on the Optimism network.

According to data from Dune Analytics, Optimism, a layer-2 blockchain, recorded 844,290 transactions on July 25, surpassing Arbitrum's 630,534 transactions for the first time in six months. The increase in Optimism's transactions is mainly attributed to the launch of Worldcoin (WLD), a crypto AI company founded by Sam Altman, which operates on the Optimism blockchain.

Despite outperforming Arbitrum in daily transactions, Optimism trails in the daily active wallets metric. The data reveals that Optimism has 51,062 daily active wallets, while Arbitrum boasts 63,893. The growing adoption of the Optimism network highlights the potential for increased scalability and interoperability in the blockchain space.



