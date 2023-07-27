MarketVector Indexes partners with staking infrastructure firm Figment to introduce the first Ethereum staking rewards indexes, aimed at providing institutions and investors with customizable access to staking rewards.

MarketVector Indexes and Figment are collaborating to create the industry's first Ethereum staking rewards indexes. The partnership reflects MarketVector's commitment to offering institutions and investors exposure to leading digital assets, according to Martin Leinweber, MarketVector's digital assets product strategist.

The partnership will launch two products: the MarketVector Figment Ethereum Staking Reward Reference Rate and the MarketVector Figment Ethereum Total Return Index. These products aim to address the challenge of accessing reliable and robust data in the digital asset space, said Josh Deems, Figment's business development lead.

The new indexes are set to unlock opportunities for institutions offering investor exposure to digital assets. Deems believes that asset managers will be able to provide products with staking rewards benchmarked against the indexes, creating new avenues for investment in the digital asset sector.

