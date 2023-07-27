According to The Block, Sazmining, a hosted bitcoin mining provider powered by 100% renewable energy, is expanding into South America with a new facility in Paraguay that converts surplus electricity into a profitable Bitcoin mining venture.

Sazmining is set to open a new, environmentally-friendly Bitcoin mining facility in Paraguay in September, leveraging surplus electricity generated by the Itaipu Dam—one of the world's largest hydroelectric projects with 20 turbines capable of generating 14 gigawatts.

The new center will host 1,600 user-owned mining rigs at a rate of 4.7 cents per kWh, offering approximately 30% of the average U.S. energy costs, making it one of the most economical facilities in the bitcoin mining industry. Sazmining says the Paraguay facility is an "ideal location" for sustainable bitcoin mining and offers a way for the country to monetize its surplus electricity.

Sazmining President and COO Kent Halliburton highlighted the benefits of the expansion: "By leveraging the surplus electricity, bitcoin mining effectively transforms what was once a loss into a profitable venture for the entire country.” Local authorities and power provider ANDE have shown support for the project, actively participating in electricity-for-Bitcoin transactions.

The Itaipu Dam project began in 1971—a noteworthy year for Bitcoin enthusiasts due to U.S. President Nixon's suspension of dollar gold convertibility. By converting excess energy into profit, Sazmining aims to foster a sustainable future by investing in electrical infrastructure in Paraguay.

Sazmining is a fully non-custodial service that directly sends Bitcoin rewards to clients' wallets from the mining pool. This incentivizes optimization of mining operations and highlights the cost-effectiveness of the eco-friendly Paraguay facility, which also features on-site maintenance and dedicated security. The facility is Sazmining's second venture, following the launch of a hydro-powered center in Wisconsin earlier this year.

Reports from ESG analyst Daniel Batton and the Bitcoin Mining Council show more than 50% of bitcoin mining now utilizes renewable energy sources.



