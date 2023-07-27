According CoinDesk, Decentralized trading platform PancakeSwap extends to the zkSync Era network, with liquidity staking expected to go live in the coming weeks, as part of the platform's plan to increase user base and protocol revenue.

Chef Cocoa, developer of PancakeSwap, has revealed that the platform has expanded to the zkSync Era network, according to CoinDesk. This move is in accordance with PancakeSwap's objective to grow its user base and boost protocol revenue. Initially, PancakeSwap will charge a transaction fee of 0.01% of the transaction value for its token swap and liquidity allocation functions. The platform plans to introduce the liquidity staking feature in the next few weeks, allowing users to stake LP tokens and earn CAKE.

PancakeSwap is now available on multiple networks, including BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, Aptos, and its latest addition, zkSync Era.