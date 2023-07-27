Gitcoin Passport has announced a partnership with Galxe's community engagement platform to strengthen the fight against bots and Sybils, protect user engagement in web3, and celebrate the integration by rewarding users with commemorative NFTs based on their Unique Humanity Score.

Gitcoin Passport has integrated with Galxe's community engagement campaign platform to bolster collective efforts against bots and Sybils while safeguarding high-quality user engagement in web3. The companies will celebrate this milestone by organizing an #AntiSybilAssembly NFT giveaway on Monday, July 31, 2023, based on users' Gitcoin Passport Unique Humanity Score.

Users with higher Unique Humanity Scores (@GitcoinPassport) are eligible for better commemorative NFT rewards. To further educate community members, Gitcoin and Galxe will host a Twitter Space on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 7:00 PM UTC, explaining the integration and the #AntiSybilAssembly campaign.