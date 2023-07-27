Binance is set to fully restore the "Market Order - Total" function for all Spot and Margin trading pairs on July 28, 2023, at 04:00 UTC, following a suspension since July 19, 2023.

Following the update, users will have access to both the "Market Order - Total" and "Slider for Amount Customization" features when placing market orders on any Spot or Margin trading pair. This reinstatement aims to further enhance the trading experience for Binance users.

API users can verify the status of the “Market Order - Total” feature for all trading pairs by querying the api/v3/exchangeInfo. If the query returns "quoteOrderQtyMarketAllowed: true", this signifies the feature has been resumed for that specific trading pair. For further information, users can refer to the Binance update on the resumption of the market order function for all Spot and Margin trading pairs.

