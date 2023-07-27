Binance Futures is closing all positions and conducting an automatic settlement on the USDⓈ-M APTBUSD and FTMBUSD Perpetual Contracts on August 3, 2023, at 09:00 UTC, as well as adjusting the leverage and margin tiers on July 27, 2023, at 14:00 UTC.



Binance Futures has announced that it will close all positions and settle USDⓈ-M APTBUSD and FTMBUSD Perpetual Contracts on August 3, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC). Following the settlement, these contracts will be delisted from the platform.

Additionally, Binance Futures will update the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M APTBUSD and FTMBUSD Perpetual Contracts on July 27, 2023, at 14:00 (UTC). It is important to note that existing positions opened before the update will be affected by this change. Users are strongly advised to adjust their positions and leverage prior to the adjustment to avoid potential liquidation.

The decision to delist and adjust these particular perpetual contracts comes as Binance Futures continually reviews its offerings to provide an optimized trading experience for its users.

