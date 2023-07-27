Negotiations on a bipartisan stablecoin legislation in the US House of Representatives have faltered, with House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) blaming the White House, while top Democrat Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has blamed McHenry for the impasse.

A bipartisan agreement on stablecoin legislation appeared to be within reach, but negotiations were derailed between House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry and Ranking Democrat Maxine Waters. McHenry attributed the deadlock to the White House's refusal to compromise, while Waters said it was McHenry who halted the talks.

This development comes a day after lawmakers advanced three crypto-focused bills to a full House vote, the first time legislation dedicated entirely to the subject has been pushed forward. Despite previously expressing hope for an agreement on stablecoin legislation, McHenry expressed disappointment at the White House's stance.

In order for any stablecoin bill to gain traction, it must also win support in the Democrat-led Senate. A bill from House Republicans alone, without bipartisan backing, may not carry as much weight in the Senate. McHenry's decision to move forward with the bill, despite Democrats' objections, could also undermine its chances of becoming law.

Waters criticized the bill as "deeply problematic and bad for America," condemning it for promoting a race to the bottom in licensing and enabling large companies like Meta or Walmart to issue money. Democrats expressed concerns over reserve provisions in the bill and differences between the two parties' views on the role of federal regulators over stablecoin issuers.

As the partisan divide over the bill remains, stablecoin oversight in the US remains at a standstill.



