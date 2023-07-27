Binance Futures is set to launch the USDⓈ-M ARKM perpetual contract on July 28, 2023, at 02:45 UTC, offering users up to 20x leverage for trading this new contract.

Binance Futures has announced the upcoming launch of the USDⓈ-M perpetual contract for ARKM, featuring up to 20x leverage. The contract will become available for trading on July 28, 2023, at 02:45 UTC. Key details about the ARKMUSDT Perpetual Contract are as follows:

- Underlying Asset: ARKM

- Settlement Asset: USDT

- Tick Size: 0.0001

- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)

- Max Leverage: 20x

- Trading Hours: 24/7

- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported

The introduction of this new contract provides traders with additional opportunities in the ever-growing cryptocurrency market and further expands Binance Futures' offerings.



