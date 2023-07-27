Binance Futures is set to launch the USDⓈ-M ARKM perpetual contract on July 28, 2023, at 02:45 UTC, offering users up to 20x leverage for trading this new contract.
Binance Futures has announced the upcoming launch of the USDⓈ-M perpetual contract for ARKM, featuring up to 20x leverage. The contract will become available for trading on July 28, 2023, at 02:45 UTC. Key details about the ARKMUSDT Perpetual Contract are as follows:
- Underlying Asset: ARKM
- Settlement Asset: USDT
- Tick Size: 0.0001
- Capped Funding Rate: Clamp (Funding Rate, -0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio, 0.75 * Maintenance Margin Ratio)
- Max Leverage: 20x
- Trading Hours: 24/7
- Multi-Assets Mode: Supported
The introduction of this new contract provides traders with additional opportunities in the ever-growing cryptocurrency market and further expands Binance Futures' offerings.