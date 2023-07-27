MetaMask has announced via Twitter that non-US users can now utilize Lido or Stader to stake MATIC through the MetaMask Portfolio, further expanding its features for worldwide users.

In a recent tweet from MetaMask, the popular Ethereum-based wallet announced that it now supports staking MATIC using Lido or Stader services through the MetaMask Portfolio. However, this new function is not available to users in the United States.

This move allows global MetaMask users to take advantage of staking opportunities and receive potential rewards from their MATIC tokens, further expanding the wallet's services and catering to the growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) and staking options in the cryptocurrency world.