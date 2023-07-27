Mobile gaming developer Weracle, creator of Endless Frontier, has teamed up with Immutable to develop its new blockchain-based title, EF Defense, utilizing the Ethereum Virtual Machine rollup zkEVM technology.



Weracle, a mobile gaming veteran with successful web2 titles under its belt, has announced a partnership with Immutable to create its latest blockchain-based game, EF Defense. The collaboration aims to leverage Immutable’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) rollup zkEVM technology, which boasts low-cost, massive scale, enterprise-grade security, and Ethereum smart contract compatibility.

EF Defense, a tower defense game for mobile devices, is already available on Apple and Android platforms, and Weracle hopes to capitalize on the popularity of the genre in the world of web3. Weracle's previous non-blockchain title, Endless Frontier, has seen over 30 million downloads and generated more than $80 million in revenue.

Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of global business development at Immutable, is confident in the partnership, stating, “The team at Weracle has years of experience working on web2 titles that millions of gamers already play. Immutable zkEVM will undoubtedly help them make great strides in the world of web3 as well."

Weracle CEO Myungyong Shin added, “Immutable has a proven track record servicing various web3 games. This collaboration will allow us to learn invaluable expertise on promoting web3 games.” With both companies boasting proven track records, this partnership aims to bring the next big hit in web3 gaming.



