NFT infrastructure firm Palm Network is set to transition from its current Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism to Proof of Stake (PoS) starting August 1, with plans to complete migration to Polygon's ZK Supernet by 2024.



As reported by Foresight News, the Palm Network, a company dedicated to NFT infrastructure, has announced its plans to migrate from the current Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism to the more energy-efficient and decentralized Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, beginning on August 1.

Additionally, Palm Network has set its sights on completing its migration to Polygon's ZK Supernet by 2024. This move signifies Palm Network's commitment to optimizing its infrastructure to provide a more efficient and secure platform for NFT development and trading.

The migration is expected to bring advancements in network scalability, better energy efficiency, and increased security for NFT creators and enthusiasts.

