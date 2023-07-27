According to Bitcoin News, the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT Act) and Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act have been approved by the House Financial Services Committee with a 35-15 vote, now moving forward to a potential floor vote by the entire House of Representatives.



Yesterday, the House Financial Services Committee voted on and approved the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT Act) and the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act. The positive outcome, with 35 votes in favor and 15 against, means that the acts are now ready for a potential floor vote by the entire House of Representatives.

The FIT Act aims to promote the adoption of innovative financial technologies and establish regulatory consistency for the benefit of both consumers and the financial services industry. The Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, on the other hand, seeks to provide legal certainty for blockchain businesses by exempting them from certain regulations if they do not hold or control consumer funds.

The approval by the House Financial Services Committee is a crucial step forward for these acts, and if passed by the House, it could bring significant advancements and regulatory clarity to the financial technology and blockchain sectors.



