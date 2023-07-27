A Redditor experiences the theft of over $3,000 worth of Bitcoin from their paper wallet which was generated on an offline computer using the "walletgenerator" online service, highlighting the importance of investing in secure cold wallets.



A recent incident involving a Redditor's paper wallet generated using the "walletgenerator" online service on an offline computer has left them short of over $3,000 worth of Bitcoin. The case has grabbed attention as the victim's funds were stolen by a hacker despite the supposed security measures in place.

This instance underscores the genuine need for investing in secure cold wallet options like those offered by @COLDCARDwallet or Trezor. By using more reliable and trusted hardware devices for self-custody, users can significantly reduce the risk of their digital assets being hacked and stolen.



