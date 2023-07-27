Lending protocol EraLend, a victim of a previous attack, announces that it will no longer seek "reconciliation" with hackers. Instead, EraLend is offering a 10% recovery reward to users providing valuable information in identifying the attackers and recovering stolen funds.



EraLend, a lending platform that suffered a cyber attack, has tweeted its decision to stop pursuing "reconciliation" with the responsible hackers. Instead, the platform is encouraging the entire community to stand together against these criminals who have stolen funds and violated users' rights and interests.

To encourage participation in the effort to identify the perpetrators and recover lost funds, EraLend declared that any user who provides valuable information leading to the successful recovery of stolen funds will receive 10% of the recovered amount as a reward.

Previously, EraLend tweeted a message to the hackers, stipulating that if 90% of the stolen funds were returned before 14:00 UTC on July 27, they would halt pursuit and allow the hackers to keep the remaining 10% as a white hat bounty. This new announcement indicates a shift in EraLend's approach to handling the situation.