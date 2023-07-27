The Department of Justice will not pursue charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for alleged campaign finance violations due to legal issues with extradition papers signed with the Bahamas government, citing "treaty obligations".



Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will no longer face charges for alleged campaign finance violations. The decision comes as the Department of Justice (DOJ) cites a legal issue with the extradition papers signed with the Bahamas government, leading to the dropping of the charge based on "treaty obligations".

Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to the United States in December and has since had his bail agreement reviewed following the leak of a former CEO's diary. As the campaign finance charges are dismissed, federal prosecutors and Bankman-Fried's legal team will continue to debate over the terms of his detention.

The dismissal of charges marks a major development in Bankman-Fried's legal saga, allowing the FTX founder to potentially avoid significant penalties. However, the ongoing discussions between prosecutors and his legal team suggest that challenges remain regarding his detention terms.