According to an announcement published on the official blog, Sui Improvement Proposal (SIP) #6 brings highly anticipated liquid staking to the Sui ecosystem, enabling token holders to stake tokens while maintaining liquidity, resulting from a collaborative and efficient community-driven process.



The Sui community had been eagerly advocating for liquid staking, and with the SIP process, the protocol has been successfully upgraded to accommodate this feature. Sui employs a Delegated Proof of Stake approach to select and reward validators responsible for running the network. Validators receive staking rewards in SUI tokens for securing the network.

Previously, when tokens were staked, users received wrapped tokens representing their stake, but these could not be traded or transferred. This resulted in reduced flexibility for individual users. The upgraded protocol, however, allows wrapped tokens obtained from staking to be traded, transferred, and wrapped into other objects. This functionality paves the way for developers to offer liquid staking and build financial products using the liquid staking token.

The SIP process played a crucial role in implementing this upgrade. As a mechanism for the Sui community to impact the protocol efficiently, the SIP process allowed interested members to contribute by writing proposals and submitting them to the SIPs repository. The proposal to enable trading, transferring, and ownership of wrapped receipt tokens garnered the community's enthusiasm, leading to a fast-tracked upgrade process while still allowing contributions and comments from the community.

Currently, the final upgrade is live on Testnet and, pending successful tests and resolving compatibility issues, is set to be added to Mainnet during the next upgrade.



