Amazon dives further into Web3 infrastructure, announcing the general availability of Access and Query services for its Amazon Managed Blockchain (AMB) platform, improving developer ease in interacting with digital assets and building Web3 applications.



During the recent two-day AWS Web3/Blockchain Summit in New York City, Amazon unveiled the expansion of its AMB services, now offering Access and Query functions to support developers in the Web3 space. As the world's largest cloud services provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched Amazon Managed Blockchain in 2019 and has since been gradually integrating Web3 infrastructure into its offerings.

AMB Access provides serverless, scalable access to blockchains, enabling developers to use standard remote procedure calls to interact with digital assets and distributed applications across multiple blockchains without specialized infrastructure. Initially, the service supports the Bitcoin network. In contrast, AMB Query offers developers access to blockchain data across multiple chains, starting with Bitcoin and Ethereum, via application programming interfaces (API). The service employs a pay-as-you-go pricing model.

Potential use cases for these expanded services include custodial and wallet crypto applications, as well as Web3 consumer engagement campaigns using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). AWS VP of Financial Services Technology, Saman Michael Far, commented that AMB Access and Query "provide friction-free access to blockchain networks and their data," allowing developers to more efficiently create Web3 applications.



