PancakeSwap has extended its reach to the zkSync Era blockchain, broadening its availability across five different blockchains to enhance user experience and increase protocol revenue.

PancakeSwap (CAKE), a popular decentralized exchange (DEX) originally launched on the BNB Chain, has expanded its footprint to the zkSync Era blockchain. This move comes as part of PancakeSwap's strategy to increase its user base and boost protocol revenue. According to PancakeSwap developer Chef Cocoa, token swap and liquidity provisioning features are now available on zkSync Era with transaction fees equaling 0.01% of the trading value.

In the coming weeks, PancakeSwap plans to introduce its farms feature, enabling users to stake their liquidity pool (LP) tokens to earn CAKE rewards while maintaining a position in their LP tokens. Liquidity pools are digital reserves of cryptocurrency locked in smart contracts, leading to increased liquidity for quicker transactions.

As a DEX, PancakeSwap leverages smart contracts to facilitate trading, lending, and lottery services for its users, eliminating the need for intermediaries. To date, the DEX is accessible on the BNB Chain, Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, Aptos, and the newly added zkSync Era blockchain. DefiLlama data reveals that the protocol held over $1.57 billion worth of tokens as of Wednesday.

Developer Matter Labs introduced the zkSync Era in March as an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This compatibility allows developers to seamlessly deploy applications between zkSync Era and the Ethereum mainnet using the same code base.



