Crypto lending platform EraLend has shared a new update on its ongoing investigation into a recent security incident via its official Twitter account. The revelations indicate significant progress in identifying the attacker and tracing their location.



In the recently posted tweet, EraLend has outlined a series of developments in its investigation:

The dedicated efforts of EraLend's team, along with its partners and security professionals, have led to the identification of a suspicious CEX account potentially linked to an individual involved in the incident. EraLend is actively collaborating with local law enforcement and providing all relevant information to support their ongoing investigation. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend the responsible party.

To trace the attacker's real IP location, EraLend has submitted a formal investigation request to a VPN provider believed to have been used by the suspect to conceal their identity. EraLend is working closely with law enforcement agencies, ensuring that they receive all necessary support and resources to expedite the investigative process and obtain essential information.

In addition, EraLend is collaborating with security professionals to analyze all potential attack vectors exploited by the perpetrator both before and after the incident. This analysis aims to fortify the security of the platform and prevent future breaches.

EraLend maintains its commitment to identifying the attacker, recovering the affected funds, and protecting customers' assets. The company will continue to keep its users informed as the investigation progresses.