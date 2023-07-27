Asset tokenization company Securitize has announced the issuance of the first batch of tokenized shares within the framework of the EU digital asset pilot system. The tokens, issued via the smart contract network Avalanche (AVAX), represent equity in Spanish real estate investment trust Mancipi Partners and are regulated under the test environment of the Spanish securities regulator (CNMV). Trading of these equity tokens on the secondary market is slated to commence in September.

Securitize claims that this offering marks the first of its kind under the EU's distributed ledger technology (DLT) pilot regime. The pilot aims to establish a regulated environment for trading securities such as stocks and bonds using blockchain technology. This development signals a crucial step towards broader adoption of blockchain technology in the European financial landscape.

