Foresight News reports that, based on Dune Analytics data, the Ethereum liquid staking protocol Rocket Pool's token, rETH, experienced its largest single-day redemption on July 24. A total of 6,720 rETH were redeemed from Rocket Pool, amounting to $12.3 million. This highlights the demand for liquidity and the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market as traders move assets between platforms to maximize yield and manage risk.
Rocket Pool Token rETH Witnesses Largest Single-Day Redemption
2023-07-27 13:02
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
