Foresight News reports that, based on Dune Analytics data, the Ethereum liquid staking protocol Rocket Pool's token, rETH, experienced its largest single-day redemption on July 24. A total of 6,720 rETH were redeemed from Rocket Pool, amounting to $12.3 million. This highlights the demand for liquidity and the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market as traders move assets between platforms to maximize yield and manage risk.