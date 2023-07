Foresight News reports that, according to data from the Zora platform, the casting volume of Worldcoin commemorative NFTs has exceeded 10,000, reaching 10,166 at the time of writing. The NFTs are being minted for free for a limited time, with users only required to cover the gas fees. There are approximately 3 days and 18 hours remaining before the end of the minting period. The strong response highlights the continued interest in the NFT market and exclusive collectibles.