According to Odaily Planet Daily News, Cube Chain experienced a block production stoppage for 31 hours, beginning at 13:04 on July 26 (UTC+8). The blockchain browser indicates that the last block number before the halt was 11950406, with the current total value locked (TVL) standing at $140,000. It is essential for the project to address and resolve any underlying issues to maintain the confidence of its users and the smooth operation of its platform.