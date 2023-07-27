The UK government is considering the use of blockchain technology to digitize trade documents in light of the 2023 Electronic Trade Documents Act, which came into effect on July 20. The Act permits trade documents to be stored and distributed digitally, with provisions for implementing blockchain technology if it passes the reliability test.

Law Commissioner Sarah Green stated that electronic document status under the new bill will have the same legal force as paper documents. The shift to electronic trade documents aims to enhance security and compliance by simplifying record tracking. The potential adoption of blockchain technology in this area represents another step towards integrating the technology into government processes.

