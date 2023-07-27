According to CoinDesk, decentralized Ethereum-based staking service, Rocket Pool, witnessed its largest daily redemption of rocketpool ether (rETH) tokens recently, with a trader redeeming $12.3 million worth of tokens before transferring them to Binance. rETH is an ERC-20 token acquired by depositing ether (ETH) into Rocket Pool's staking protocol, allowing for fractional staking instead of the standard 32 ether validator deposit.

Dune Analytics data shows that on July 24, a total of 6,720 rETH was redeemed, with the wallet transferring the ETH to Binance, as reported by on-chain analyst Tom Wan. Rocket Pool currently holds $1.88 billion in total value locked (TVL), making it the second-largest liquid staking protocol after Lido, according to DefiLlama.

Rocket Pool users stake ether to receive yields of 3.64% APR for regular staking and 8.62% for staking 8 ether. Redemptions typically occur when a trader seeks liquidity or a better yield elsewhere, with Binance's ether staking portal presently offering around 4.07% APR. Meanwhile, Rocket Pool's native token (RPL) has experienced a slight correction, declining by over 25% from $38.51 to $30 since the beginning of the month.

