Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, has urged Americans to contact their representatives and voice their support for the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21). This bill, which received initial approval from lawmakers alongside the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act on July 26, aims to bring regulatory clarity to the cryptocurrency industry.

FIT21 seeks to provide a clear distinction between securities and commodities regulators, helping crypto firms navigate the complex regulatory landscape more effectively. Armstrong believes that the bill will protect digital assets, foster innovation, and enhance national security.

By providing regulatory clarity, FIT21 is expected to create job opportunities in the US and encourage domestic cryptocurrency companies to remain in the country, thus benefiting the American workforce.